Tararua District Council issues boil water notice for Pongaroa

The Tararua District Council has issued a boil water notice for Pongaroa, as a water treatment unit "failed". Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council has issued a boil water notice for Pongaroa because of a failed water treatment unit.

The UV Reactor control unit at the Pongaroa water plant "failed", the council said.

The control unit controls the level of protozoa in the water, microscopic single-celled organisms which eat other micro-organisms and organic tissue and debris.

Bacteria are controlled with chlorine.

The council said, "we anticipate the boil water notice will be lifted immediately once the UV reactor control unit is replaced, hopefully, tomorrow afternoon, Thursday 29 September."

People with severely compromised immune systems, babies, pregnant women, and some elderly people may be at increased risk, the council said.

People should seek advice about drinking water from their healthcare providers.

Pongaroa residents are advised to boil water before using it for drinking, cleaning, food preparation and preparation of baby formula.

The council said electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used to make water safe as long as they are full.

Residents should allow the water to come to a boil and wait for it to switch off, the council said, but people should not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time.

Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116.