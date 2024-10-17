According to the police summary of facts, the offending occurred on various occasions between July 2022 and July 2024 through the social media app Snapchat.

The man had published his Snapchat username on a website designed to match with others to engage in online sexual conduct.

After he friended a person, the man would have a general conversation with the unknown user, including them sharing their names, ages, and other details about themselves.

A “handful of times”, he engaged in conversations with people who advised they were under the age of 16. This included boys who told him they were 14 and 15.

Despite the man believing they were of that age, he continued to engage in sexually explicit conversation, sending images of his genitals and videos of himself masturbating.

He received similar content from the recipients of his images.

The man’s offending came to light when he unwittingly communicated and shared images with an ex-student who recognised him.

He was charged after reporting his actions to police.

According to the Teaching Council, the man has agreed not to teach.

In court, defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe said the man, who has not previously appeared before the court, would seek permanent name suppression at sentencing.

Judge Gregory Hikaka entered the man’s guilty plea and ordered a pre-sentence report.

He will be sentenced on February 5.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.