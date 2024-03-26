The Hands of Hope flags billow in the wind at the 2024 Taranaki Relay for Life event at Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre on Saturday, March 23. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of people who turned out to support the 2024 Taranaki Relay for Life event on Saturday.

Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Events Centre was packed as teams and individuals took part in the Taranaki Cancer Society fundraiser.

Taranaki Relay for Life fundraising and events co-ordinator Lisa Russell says 560 participants split among 36 teams walked or ran laps of the stadium track over 12 hours.

She says while money is still coming in from the various groups and fundraiser activities, the event has so far raised $136,000 and she expects that number to increase quite a bit during the next few weeks.

“We’re still a little off our goal of $150,000, but we believe we can get there. It’s thanks to the community, volunteers, sponsors and staff that we are so close to our goal.”

It was a case of the long and the short of it for one Taranaki Relay for Life entrant.

Stratford High School student Lara Abraham, 17, not only did a long walk — clocking up more than 40km during the 12-hour event — but she went for a new short style in shaving her head on the day as part of her fundraising efforts.

She says she had decided to shave her head if she reached her goal amount for fundraising, and with her final total sitting at $1000 there was no changing her mind.

“My goal was $650, but I surpassed that entirely. I’m so happy and proud to raise that much.”

Shaving her head at the event was a “very special” experience, she says.

“My head feels nice and light. I shaved my head when I was 13 for fun. Hair grows back so it’s not a big deal.”

Her best friend, Ciara Staines-Hurley, 17, was on clipper duty.

“I was super-excited for her, but nervous. I had never shaved someone’s head before. I’m so proud of Lara for doing this.”

For New Plymouth sisters Leslie and Cherry Hughes, supporting the Cancer Society is a cause close to their hearts.

Cherry is living with a brain tumour, the second she has had. The first was removed in 2008, she says, but the second one, discovered in 2016, can’t be removed because of its location.

“It’s not bothering me. I could be miserable, but what’s the point in that? You have to be positive.”

Cherry and her sister have entered the event for the past 17 years.

“As soon as I was able to, I was back at this event. I’ve met so many other survivors and people with their own stories. Me and Leslie love coming to the event and taking part.”

Lisa says entries are already open for Taranaki Relay for Life 2025.

“People can register now and have first dibs on the tent sites.”