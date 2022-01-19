Two women were drinking at The Salty Dog Cafe and Bar before one attacked the other in the carpark. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Two women were drinking at The Salty Dog Cafe and Bar before one attacked the other in the carpark. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A woman was beaten on a night out at a Taranaki pub and required four surgeries after being assaulted in the pub carpark.

The woman's assailant, 44-year-old Tania Simmons, was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court after admitting a charge of injuring with intent to injure.

The Tuesday hearing was told Simmons was drinking alcohol at The Salty Dog Cafe and Bar in Moturoa, New Plymouth, at around 11.40pm on October 10, 2020.

Also drinking at the pub was the assault victim, who was unknown to Simmons.

The women left the bar at the same time and while outside an argument erupted when Simmons tried to get into a vehicle the woman was sitting in.

Simmons punched the woman several times in the head and then pulled her from the vehicle.

She continued to attack the woman, who at that point was on the ground.

The woman sustained bruising, swelling, and cuts to her face.

Following the incident, she couldn't breathe from her left nostril and has had to undergo four surgeries to address the nasal problems caused by the punches.

Tania Lee Simmons appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday in relation to the attack. Photo / Tara Shaskey

In court, it was heard the conviction would be the first for Simmons, who has relocated to Wellington from New Plymouth since the incident and appeared via audio-visual link from the Wellington District Court.

Defence lawyer Samantha Hunt sought the recommended sentence of community detention coupled with intensive supervision.

Crown prosecutor Laura Blencowe agreed but submitted a recommended condition of not to consume alcohol to also run alongside the sentence.

Blencowe pointed out Simmons' offending occurred while under the influence of alcohol, but Hunt argued against the condition stating her client did not have a drinking problem.

Judge Gregory Hikaka took a start point of two years' imprisonment.

Concerning features included Simmons invading the victim's private space when entering her car, and the victim's vulnerability, he said.

Following allowances made for an early guilty plea and previous good character Judge Hikaka reached an end sentence of four months' community detention and nine months' intensive supervision.

He did not impose a condition to abstain from alcohol but warned Simmons that she no longer had previous good character.

"This will be a mark on your history now."