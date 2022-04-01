David Rogers was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court on Friday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

In an attempt to get money for drugs, a man told his ex he had been captured at gunpoint by the president of a gang and was going to lose his fingers and toes if she didn't cough up some cash.

David Rogers' fake kidnapping was preceded by another stab at bagging money from the woman, when on March 11, 2021, he texted her threatening to tell the Motel Association that she had drugs at her motel.

He demanded that she pay $5000 into his account by 4.30pm that day, New Plymouth District Court was told on Friday.

The pair had been in a relationship for two years and during that time Rogers, of Taranaki, had demanded thousands of dollars from the woman.

According to the Crown summary of facts, she was vulnerable and under duress, she had previously succumbed to giving him money.

On the day of the latest threats, the pair had argued about the woman's dire financial situation caused by Rogers, and him having entered a new relationship.

When 4.30pm rolled around, she had not buckled to his threats relating to her motel and a barrage of calls were then made to her phone by Rogers.

He told her he had been blindfolded and was being held hostage at gunpoint.

Rogers repeatedly told the woman to transfer $5000 into his account or he would be beaten up or killed.

On occasion, an associate of Rogers could be heard in the background making threats against Rogers, saying he would chop his fingers off if the money wasn't paid.

The associate, who claimed to be the president of the gang Uru Taha, told the woman Rogers owed him money and that there were "two cars outside the motel".

"I will come and burn the motel and take it all."

When she told him she didn't have $5000, the associate then said $3000 would suffice.

During the phone calls, Rogers continued to imply that he had been assaulted and the woman genuinely feared for his safety.

"My face is black and blue," he told her. "What they have done to me, I hope they don't do to you ... hopefully, I won't lose too many fingers or toes."

But as the calls continued, Rogers' demeanor changed and he made less mention of him being harmed.

He instead began using their relationship as leverage to pressure her into transferring the money.

"I thought you cared, I'm obviously wrong. Put the money in then."

She never did transfer the money, and later that night Police found Rogers driving in Waitara, north of New Plymouth.

He told officers he had been kidnapped and assaulted over a drug debt and then let go when the funds did not come through.

But officers did not observe any injuries.

In court, defence lawyer Megan Jaquiery said Rogers faced physical and cognitive challenges.

He previously suffered a significant head injury and was addicted to methamphetamine, the court heard.

As a result, impulsivity was an issue for Rogers, Jaquiery said.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke said Rogers' offending had not been committed on impulse and was rather planned over some time.

Judge Gregory Hikaka acknowledged a number of reports provided to the court in relation to the case, including from a psychologist.

He accepted Rogers' head injury has meant he was now more impulsive.

"And according to the psychologist, less socially inhibited and you have greater difficulty recognising appropriate social boundaries."

At times he offended to fund his addiction, Judge Hikaka added.

On an admitted charge of blackmail, he sentenced Rogers to 22 months' jail.

But as he has spent the previous 326 days in custody, that sentence would likely be time served.

Judge Hikaka said the woman had "a lot of care" for Rogers in the past, but his behaviour had caused the relationship to break down.

"It's a reminder to manage yourself really well moving forward so that if you are in another relationship in the future it has a better chance of success."