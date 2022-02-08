The sexual offending occurred in Hāwera, South Taranaki, over the course of last year. Photo/Tara Shaskey

A man who repeatedly preyed on a sleeping girl by groping her bottom told police he wasn't sure what motivated his sexual offending.

On three separate occasions last year, in the early hours of the morning, Dion Martin James Taylor, 41, entered the room of the girl.

He pulled down her pants, and on two of the occasions her pants and her underwear, and squeezed the girl's bottom with both of his hands.

Each time, the girl, who was under the age of 12, was awoken by his actions but pretended to be asleep as she did not know what to do, a police summary of facts detailed.

On one occasion, Taylor held the girl's bottom for around 20 seconds.

The first time it happened he left the room immediately after touching the girl, but on the last two occasions he ran out as the youngster began to move.

The offending occurred at an address in Hāwera, South Taranaki, between January and December last year.

In December, the girl disclosed to a friend that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Taylor, the summary stated.

Prior to her revealing his actions, her family had noticed a change in the girl's behaviour in that she had become withdrawn and had difficulty sleeping.

When he was arrested, Taylor showed remorse and admitted his offending to police, the summary said.

He didn't know why he had done it, it said.

On Tuesday, Taylor appeared in Hāwera District Court facing three charges of indecently assaulting a female under the age of 12. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan entered guilty pleas on his behalf.

Judge Gregory Hikaka ordered a pre-sentence report, which would include electronically-monitored options, and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Taylor would receive his first strike warning when he is sentenced on April 22.