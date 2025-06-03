Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Taranaki man accused of rape, assault by woman with whom he was in a BDSM relationship

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A woman has accused a man with whom she was in a BDSM relationship of raping her.

A woman has accused a man with whom she was in a BDSM relationship of raping her.

WARNING: This story details rape allegations and may be distressing for some readers.

The rules of a couple’s relationship are being examined amid allegations he raped her during “normal” sex, and ignored their safe word during a BDSM “spanking”.

The man is also being accused of performing a “golden

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand