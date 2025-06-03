A recorded interview with police, which took place in May 2022, was played, during which the woman said she and the man, connected through a dating website in 2020, before meeting in person at a sporting event.
The man can not be named to protect the woman’s automatic right to name suppression.
They began dating in June 2020, then the alleged rape occurred around July or August 2021, with the relationship ending shortly after.
In her evidence in chief, the woman told Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke that the intercourse became painful and she asked him to “stop” at least three times but he ignored her.
She claimed the sex was not in the context of BDSM and they had not discussed the use of safe words when they were having “normal” intercourse.
But under questioning by the defence, the man’s lawyer Nina Laird pointed out the woman had told a police officer their safe word was often used outside of the BDSM play.
A second safe word
Laird also suggested there was a second safe word the couple used - “red” - which the woman denied.
The woman claimed that after they broke up, the man incessantly tried to contact her.
But Laird suggested it was the woman who had been trying to contact the man, and he had blocked her and gone to the police multiple times to complain about her constant contact, and online behaviour toward him, which led to her receiving a warning from police.
Laird put to the woman that she did not ask him to stop on the occassion she alleged she was raped.
She also suggested the woman had wanted the golden shower and that the man had only ever used paddles and floggers to spank her, all of which the woman rejected.
The trial continues.
