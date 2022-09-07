Donald Forsyth has been jailed for sexual offending against a father and son. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

Donald Forsyth has been jailed for sexual offending against a father and son. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

"You are a monster" a woman said as she turned and pointed at the elderly man who sexually offended against both her husband and her son.

That man, 74-year-old Donald Forsyth who arrived at court assisted by two walking sticks, has now been jailed for the "heinous" crimes he committed around two decades ago.

On Wednesday, the mother and wife of his victims stood in New Plymouth District Court to tell Forsyth he was a predator whose "sick sexual perversion" has ripped the "very core" of her family.

"Anger doesn't even come close to what I feel towards you. I've always taught our children they must not use the word hate as this causes division and war.

"But in this instance I can truly say you are a monster and I hate the truly heinous things you did to my family."

The court heard the man suffered nightmares and had to receive counseling following the assault. He said it "kills him" to know his son later became a victim of Forsyth's.

The child, now an adult, has had to deal with trust issues, anxiety, depression and alcohol and substance abuse as a result of the offending.

In early 1999, Forsyth, of Taranaki, was seated behind his first victim when he leaned around and grabbed the man's genitals.

Soon after, Forsyth grabbed the man's hand and tried to put it on his crotch while saying "do you want to grab my big one?"

The man was left shocked. But that was only the beginning of his sexual offending.

Donald Forsyth appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Several years later, in 2005, Forsyth began to target the man's son, sexually abusing the child on a number of occasions until 2009.

In court, Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich argued for an end sentence of at least two years and five months.

He submitted the vulnerability of the child, the breach of trust, the extent of harm and a degree of premeditation were all aggravating factors in the case.

Defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson, who asked the court to consider a term of home detention, said Forsyth was deemed a low risk of reoffending.

Laurenson accepted the aggravating factors but said in addition to a discount for guilty pleas, credit should also be given for previous good character and ill-health.

A medical report provided to the court suspected Forsyth was in the early stages of Alzheimer's type dementia and while his symptoms fluctuated from day to day it was likely to get progressively worse.

He had a number of other ailments, including diabetes, gout, and following a recent hip replacement he now required walking sticks or a frame to get around.

But the Crown said the medical evidence does not impact on Forsyth's culpability at the time of the offending, which was high.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said a significant feature of Forsyth's crimes has been the profound impact it has had on each of the victims and their wider family.

Forsyth had failed to show any remorse for his crimes, the judge said, and given the lengthy time he offended, previous good character was also rejected.

But Judge Hikaka did give a discount of six months for Forsyth's age and health, despite agreeing with the Crown that he had his cognitive faculties at the time of offending.

On charges of indecent assault and sexual conduct on a child under 12, Forsyth was jailed for two years and six months.

Judge Hikaka advised that the Parole Board would make the necessary inquiries into the extent of his health issues.

Forsyth was also added to the child sex offender register.