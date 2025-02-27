“Taranaki is experiencing hot, dry conditions and below average rainfall. This has affected pasture growth and farmers have had to feed-out or sell livestock earlier to fill the gap.”

The Government is making $30,000 available to rural support groups who were working closely with farmers on the ground in Taranaki.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said the weather conditions are challenging.

“The Ministry for Primary Industries [MPI] has been working with sector groups, regional bodies, and farmers to provide extra support. This has included attending farmer meetings in southern and coastal Taranaki to discuss options for getting through and proving practical tips,” Patterson said.

“This classification unlocks further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enables the Ministry of Social Development to consider Rural Assistance Payments.”

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

Local vet Stephen Hopkinson sits on the Taranaki Rural Co-ordination Group, which is working with the region’s Rural Support Trust to help farmers.

This week he said those in the south of the region near Hāwera and Manaia are facing “desperate conditions”.

“It’s unusual for Taranaki, we get dry summers and we’ve had the odd minor drought declaration in the past but this would be one of the worst ones.”

- RNZ

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.