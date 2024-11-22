It took in landowners, contractors/self-employed and employees.

Leadbeater said it didn’t matter whether the issue causing stress was in the business, or personal in the family.

Common issues include financial worries, relationship issues (business/personal), employment concerns, and accident/illness.

“Pretty much anything that is troubling them,” she said.

Separating business and family

One of those who contacted the trust is Michael Holman from Matamata.

While he ultimately stepped away from full-time dairy farming, Holman said Rural Support helped him see “it is better on the other side”.

The 42-year-old was involved in farming for 25 years, ultimately becoming a 50/50 sharemilker running 200 cows on 55ha.

Holman said he used Rural Support three times from 2013 to 2020 on separate financial and family issues.

“They had my back,” he said. “They were brilliant.”

While loving farm life, Holman said milking on his own and running the farm was a 100-hour-a-week job.

“You need to have time for your family,” he said. “Farmers need to get off-farm and prioritise rest.”

Holman heard about the trust on social media and contacted the Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel arm.

“When you can’t get up in the morning you know you need help,” he said.

“There was too much pressure if I stayed in farming. It was the right decision for me to leave, I’m pleased I’m out.”

Holman said the “mentality” of the trust in helping him was second to none.

“The people are magic.”

A key factor in his ultimate decision to change career paths came when he had a blood pressure test at an event run by the Rural Support Trust in Matamata.

“I was well over and wouldn’t have had it checked otherwise.”

Holman said dairy farming also had variables such as payout, based on forces including global auctions and exchange rate, and weather to face.

“Hold on tight for the ride just doesn’t cut it.”

And, whatever happens, bills still need paying.

Life outside of farming

At Christmas last year Holman decided to get out of farming, although he was helping a friend out milking for six months and is keen to use the skills he developed in his farming career to pursue a career in rural sales.

“I love it,” he said of the recent change.

“There is no weekend work, and no business or weather pressures.”

Free and confidential support

Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust co-ordinator Wanda Leadbeater.

The Rural Support Trust provides one-on-one, free and confidential peer support.

Leadbeater said if someone calls the 0800 number (0800 787 254) they will connect directly with one of the team.

Messages can also be sent via the Rural Support Trust’s main website and the Waikato-Hauraki- Coromandel Rural Support Trust’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The phone number/website is the same for all trusts, while regional trusts have their own social media pages.

Leadbeater said that together with the caller, the trust will help make a plan and look at the next steps.

“If we cannot help, we will direct them to the right place.

“Normally we will connect the caller with their own facilitator — one of the RST team who has an understanding of rural life and family/farming and has experience with dealing with the types of issues the caller is facing.”

Leadbeater said the facilitator will quite often come out to the farm or meet the caller in a place and time that is suitable.

“They will work with them for as long as needed,” she said.

“The facilitator can help look at options and, if necessary, help connect them with wraparound support.

“We are not there to tell people what to do.”

Extra agencies

During adverse events, such as floods or droughts, the Rural Support Trust works closely with government, agencies and industries to offer support and information to rural communities and farmers via the 0800 number.

The network also runs community events, with details on the respective social media pages and websites.

In Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel, a series of “Brunch on Us” events were held through August and September.

The trust has strong links with organisations including DairyNZ, Beef & Lamb New Zealand and the Dairy Women’s Network.

September 1 saw inaugural National Rural Support Trust chair Neil Bateup step down from the top job.

Whangārei farmer Michelle Ruddell, Rural Support Trust chair in Northland, is the new national leader of the organisation.

Neil Bateup, who farms near Morrinsville, will remain on the national trust and as Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust chair.



