At Christmas last year Holman decided to get out of farming, although he was helping a friend out milking for six months and is keen to use the skills he developed in his farming career to pursue a career in rural sales.
“I love it,” he said of the recent change.
“There is no weekend work, and no business or weather pressures.”
Free and confidential support
The Rural Support Trust provides one-on-one, free and confidential peer support.
The phone number/website is the same for all trusts, while regional trusts have their own social media pages.
Leadbeater said that together with the caller, the trust will help make a plan and look at the next steps.
“If we cannot help, we will direct them to the right place.
“Normally we will connect the caller with their own facilitator — one of the RST team who has an understanding of rural life and family/farming and has experience with dealing with the types of issues the caller is facing.”
Leadbeater said the facilitator will quite often come out to the farm or meet the caller in a place and time that is suitable.
“They will work with them for as long as needed,” she said.
“The facilitator can help look at options and, if necessary, help connect them with wraparound support.
“We are not there to tell people what to do.”
Extra agencies
During adverse events, such as floods or droughts, the Rural Support Trust works closely with government, agencies and industries to offer support and information to rural communities and farmers via the 0800 number.
The network also runs community events, with details on the respective social media pages and websites.