A ute and a heritage train were involved in a near-collision captured on camera in Taranaki on Sunday. The driver of the ute has since been found by police and fined. Images / Screengrabs from video / Kieran Chisnall
An 80-tonne heritage train came within moments of slamming into the driver’s side of a ute in Taranaki, with the close call at a level crossing caught on camera by a trainspotter.
The narrow miss on Sunday afternoon happened as a Waitara Railway Preservation Society train returned empty to itsWaitara depot after a sightseeing tour.
Video shows the ute barrelling through the stop-sign controlled level crossing on Waitara Rd moments before the locomotive, which had sounded its horn several seconds earlier, passed through.
“I heard this ute roaring from way down the road,” said Kieran Chisnall, who filmed the near-disaster just before the train reached its depot.
“It was going like a bat out of hell and I just thought, ‘That’s not gonna stop’.”
Sunday’s incident was “one of the nearer misses” but also not unusual, Baker said.
He estimated around 95% of motorists slow down and stop at the crossings, another 4% drive through unaware and 1% see the train but “decide to go anyway”.
“And that’s really scary.”
Drivers on the heritage train, which depicts a 1930s rail travel experience, are trained to approach every crossing as if they would need to stop, Baker said.
That meant reducing speed to 10km/h, but it still took 10-15m to bring the locomotive and two carriages – total weight about 80 tonnes – to a stop.
In 22 years of operation there’d never been a collision between a train and vehicle, but a light truck had once ended up in a ditch to avoid one. In another incident partially captured on camera, a car passed in front of the train after driving around a stopped truck.
“Amongst us [society members] we say, ‘it’s an accident waiting to happen’.
“The scary thing about [Sunday’s near miss] is he didn’t even register the possibility of a train. And that’s all we ask – that instead of people thinking it won’t happen to them, they think it could happen to them.”
Earlier research from TrackSAFE Foundation NZ, a not-for-profit that raises awareness about safety around tracks and trains, found almost three-quarters of drivers involved in fatal and injury crashes at level crossings were fully licensed.
The data, based on the New Zealand Transport Agency’s crash analysis system figures, also found 72% were male, with men aged 40-59 the most likely to be involved in level crossing collisions.
