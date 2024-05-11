Kelvin John Stephens had been drinking red wine before he drove and crashed into an off-duty police officer's parked car.

It was not hard for police to catch a man who was out driving while more than six times the legal alcohol limit.

Kelvin John Stephens, 55, was caught drunk behind the wheel after he slammed his car into the back of an off-duty police officer’s private vehicle.

Then when the officer confronted Stephens and took his keys from the ignition, Stephens tried to punch the officer in the face.

The Taranaki man has now pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and driving with excess breath alcohol following the April 19 incident.

On Thursday, he appeared in New Plymouth District Court where Judge Gregory Hikaka described Stephens’ alcohol reading at the time as very high.

He blew 1602 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than six times the legal limit of 250mcg.

“From the summary, it seems a poor show all-around, with the amount of alcohol you had in your system but also your behaviour after,” the judge said.

According to the police summary of facts, Stephens was travelling along Airport Dr in New Plymouth around 4.10pm when he failed to stop and rear-ended a parked car.

The police officer who owned the vehicle confronted Stephens and, according to the summary, it was obvious he was intoxicated.

He advised Stephens he was an off-duty officer and took the keys from his ignition.

“The defendant [Stephens] got out of his vehicle and grabbed the victim [the officer] by the jersey underneath his chin and attempted to push him backwards,” the summary stated.

“The victim, using his forearm, pushed the defendant back into his vehicle and held him there while waiting for police arrival.

“While doing so, the defendant attempted to punch the victim in the head but was only able to graze his cheek, leaving the victim with no injuries.”

When police arrived, Stephens was arrested for assault and then at the station he underwent an evidential breath test, which he failed.

In explanation, Stephens told police he had three glasses of red wine before driving but refused to comment in regards to the assault.

In court, Judge Hikaka noted Stephens had not previously appeared before the court and suggested there may have been “something” going on behind the scenes for him.

He ordered a presentence report and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Stephens will be sentenced on August 26.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.