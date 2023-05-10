St John confirmed it responded to the incident with two ambulances. Photo / Supplied.

A two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance has left three people injured on State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

St John district operations manager central south Brendon Hutchinson confirmed that an ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Mountain Rd, Midhurst in South Taranaki, about 5.20am.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was not responding to an incident and there were no patients on board.

One patient was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition while two other patients were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate and minor condition.

Police said one person sustained serious injuries.

St John responded to the incident with two ambulances and one manager.

Hutchinson said St John takes the health and safety of patients and ambulance staff very seriously.

“We will continue to investigate the incident and work with New Zealand police,” Hutchinson said.

The road between Surrey Rd and Denbigh Rd is closed due to the crash.

Waka Kotahi advised northbound road users to detour via Beaconsfield Rd, Salisbury Rd and Tariki Rd South onto SH3.

Southbound road users are advised to detour via SH45 and allow extra time for their travels.