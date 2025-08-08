Advertisement
Taranaki Bunnings manager Sherwin Tumapang sentenced for stealing $38k from employer

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sherwin Ampaguey Tumapang worked in a managerial position at Bunnings Bell Block Trade Centre when he ripped the business off more than $38,000.

A manager at a leading retailer pilfered more than $38,000 from his employer over eight months, methodically processing numerous fake refunds that then went into his pocket to fuel his gambling addiction.

Sherwin Ampaguey Tumapang, 51, was employed by Bunnings Warehouse as second in charge of its .

