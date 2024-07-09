Brothers Joshua Tocker and Nathan Gray were "slighted" they had been kicked out of a Halloween party so later returned and committed a home invasion.
Two brothers who were thrown out of a Halloween party they weren’t invited to retaliated by donning disguises and returning with weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a greenstone mere and a tomahawk.
It was around 1am when Nathan Gray and Joshua Tocker arrived back at the New Plymouth property that was now closed up, with the lights off and the family asleep inside.
Tocker, who was wearing Gray’s gang vest, a balaclava and armed with the firearm and a mallet, booted in the front door. Gray had on a jacket with his hood up and was wielding a greenstone mere and a tomahawk.
The siblings stormed the house and proceeded to smash windows and the family’s electronic items, New Plymouth District Court heard on Friday.
As they were about to leave, they encountered the male who resided at the property. Tocker took to him with the mallet, smashing him in the head twice, and then pulled the gun on him. He was left with a fractured skull, lacerations to his head, and a broken hand.
Last year’s violent home invasion followed an equally violent confrontation at the house only hours earlier.
A friend of Tocker and Gray’s had been invited to a Halloween party at the property.
However, they both submitted the men had traumatic backgrounds which were linked to the offending and they were both genuinely remorseful.
Pascoe further submitted Gray was young, having been 21 at the time of the offending, had no previous convictions, had started counselling while in custody, and while he was a patched member of a gang, which was not named in court, it was not a gang attack.
The court also heard the summary of facts had conceded Gray had not seen who grabbed his shoulder and did not realise it was a woman he punched.
Judge Spear found that while the pair had different parts to play in the offending, they were equally culpable and took a start point of eight years and six months imprisonment.
He accepted they were both remorseful and that their backgrounds may have had a role to play in the offending but said the physical and emotional damage they caused was “well understood”.
“It is clear that this family will take many years as they work towards trying to put this behind them.”
The judge then jailed Gray for four years and three months and Tocker for five years and three months.
Gray, who admitted charges of committing burglary with a weapon, wounding with intent to injure and assault with intent to injure, was given a 50% discount for his guilty pleas, youth, remorse, having no previous convictions, and his background.
While Tocker, who pleaded guilty to committing burglary with a weapon, wounding with intent to injure and breaching a protection order by possessing a firearm, received an uplift for his previous convictions and then 40% credit for his guilty pleas, background and remorse.
As the men were led out of the dock by Corrections staff to begin their sentences, Gray turned to address the family who were seated in the public gallery.
“Sorry about that,” he said.
