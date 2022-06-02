Police were notified of the crash at about 3.10am. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa northwest of Rotorua.

SH5 is closed between SH36 and SH28 and motorists are urged to delay their journey or face long delays.

Police were notified of the crash at about 3.10am.

SH5 TAPAPA - 7:20AM

Due to a serious crash #SH5 is closed between SH28 and SH36. Delay your journey if possible or be prepared for a long detour. Detour via SH36 onto SH29 onto SH28 then back on to SH5. More here: https://t.co/uI7blCsFwr. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ORwnVfXKoH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 2, 2022

The single occupant died at the scene.

The road remains closed and cordons are in place where State Highway 5 intersects with Harwoods Rd and Tapapa Rd.

It's the second fatal crash in two days in the region after a person died on SH5 at Waimangu, south of Rotorua on Wednesday night.

