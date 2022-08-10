Ross Taylor speaks out about racism in New Zealand cricket, the latest move to lower the bar for NCEA students and what’s next for National in Uffindell saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Hastings youth has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering 57-year-old Rotorua man Adrian Humphreys who was found dead at a remote campground in Tāngarākau on May 7.

Humphreys was an anaesthetic technician, originally from the United Kingdom, and worked at Southern Cross Healthcare in Rotorua.

New Plymouth Police arrested the youth and charged him this morning.

He is due to make an initial appearance in the Hastings Youth Court today.

In a statement provided to media by police, Humphreys' sister Taresa said the loss of her brother continues to have a major impact on the family's lives.

"The news that someone has been arrested for his murder is encouraging and we hope that justice will be served for Adrian's sake and for the safety of other good New Zealanders we sincerely hope Adrian has not died in vain."

It had been 97 days since Humphreys' death and the investigation team was relieved that they could begin the process of holding someone to account, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

"We have been in contact with Adrian's family in the United Kingdom and advised them of this significant development.

"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the residents of Tāngarākau for their support during a very unsettling period for this close-knit community.

"I would also like to acknowledge the investigation team and specialist support staff who have worked very long hours piecing together the events that led to Adrian's death."

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"While a charge of murder has been filed, we do believe there are still people with information about Adrian's death who need to do the right thing and come forward and speak with us," Bouterey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via the dedicated phone number for this case, 0800 287 453.