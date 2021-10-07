Voyager 2021 media awards
Tamatea house fire: Flames were leaping out of roof, firefighters say

A roof on fire quickly turned into an out-of-control blaze. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Firefighters from as far as Hastings were required to dampen a roof fire that quickly turned into an out-of-control blaze in a Napier home overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire trucks from Napier were called to the fire at an address in the suburb of Tamatea about 10.40pm on Thursday.

On arrival significant flames were coming fromt the roof of the house and backup in the form of a truck from Hastings was called for, the spokesman said.

The blaze was eventually controlled and the scene kept safe overnight, with a specialist fire investigator set to start an investigation this morning to determine the cause.

The street name of the house could not be provided, the spokesman said.