Tallulahbelle Roberts named as person found dead in Christchurch pool

Police were called to an Avonhead property where they found a person deceased at around 11.30am on Sunday. Photo / NZH

A police investigation is underway after a teenage woman was found dead in a Christchurch swimming pool.

The body of 19-year-old Tallulah Belle Roberts was found at an Avonhead property on Sunday morning.

Police had been called to the Storry Place property at 11.30am.

A police inquiry into the death has been completed and it has been referred to the coroner.

Investigators are yet to determine how the teenager came to be in the water but have ruled out foul play, The Press reported.