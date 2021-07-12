'Taken its toll': Surgeon failure as woman's breast cancer diagnosis delayed

After performing a biopsy on the lump, the surgeon decided it was benign and did not order a mammogram or an ultrasound. Photo / 123rf.com

After performing a biopsy on the lump, the surgeon decided it was benign and did not order a mammogram or an ultrasound. Photo / 123rf.com

A woman has been left in emotional and financial strain after her surgeon failed to diagnose her breast cancer.

In a report released today by Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell, a senior surgeon of an unnamed district health board has been told to apologise to the patient she failed to send for a mammogram or an ultrasound, despite finding a lump on the woman's breast.

It was also recommended the surgeon, said to have considerable experience, should audit her last 20 assessments of patients where there was suspicion for a breast lump.

In 2018, the patient - who was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer five years prior - found a lump on her breast.

After performing a biopsy on the lump, the surgeon decided it was benign and did not order a mammogram or an ultrasound.

This was contrary to the DHB's breast clinic management protocol, which dictated women over 35 years old who had a lump should be put through a range of procedures including a mammogram and ultrasound.

Five months later, the woman was referred by her GP back to hospital where a radiologist

performed a series of ultrasound-guided biopsies, which led to a breast cancer diagnosis.

"I feel that, considering my previous history, any lump found should have warranted an

ultrasound and biopsy," the woman said.

"The emotional and financial strain on my family and I … has taken its toll without a doubt."

The surgeon admitted the incident had had a "profound effect" on her and accepted the criticisms of her actions. She said she would comply with the recommendations.

The DHB in question apologised to the woman and acknowledged the consequences.

"We are truly very sorry about [the woman's] delayed diagnosis of breast cancer, and the

impact that this has had on her and her family."

McDowell said the incident emphasised the importance of complying with DHB protocol

and accepted practice when investigating breast lumps.