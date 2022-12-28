This grand South Wairarapa estate was the backdrop to two significant moments in The Lord of the Rings movies. Photo / Supplied

This grand South Wairarapa estate was the backdrop to two significant moments in The Lord of the Rings movies. Photo / Supplied

Not only is the festive season a time to catch up with friends and family, but it’s also a chance to take a breather and dream of a better life.

Like imagining what it would be like if you had a few extra millions to buy the house of your dreams.

Well the Herald is here to help you daydream.

From homes featured in Kiwi film royalty, the Lord of the Rings (kind of), to a home connected to British royalty (kind of) to a home owned by All Black rugby royalty, join us on a tour of New Zealand’s most intriguing homes on sale right now.

Penthouse pads, Grand Designs and Masterchef homes

Price by negotiation - Auckland penthouse

The view from the penthouse in the new One Saint Stephens apartment complex, originally priced at $22.5m.

Imagine spending your weekends stretched on the sofa of this Auckland penthouse with Waitematā Harbour and Auckland city rolled out below your feet like a carpet.

It’s a luxury apartment where you can chill in any one of a number of rooms with wall-to-ceiling windows, cook up a storm in a boutique kitchen with the design influenced by fine dining chef Des Harris or pick an outfit from a 20sq m closet.

The four-bedroom, 539sq m apartment on the fifth floor of One Saint Stephens is up for sale with price by negotiation but was initially listed with at $22.5 million.

That would make it one of the most expensive apartments ever sold in the country.

Price by negotiation - Hobson Street, Auckland Central

This Hobson St penthouse apartment blends grand cinema-like ceilings with a chic industrial renovation. Photo / Supplied

If you want a home steeped in history and closer to the city, this penthouse in the heart of Auckland also featured on the 2020 season of Grand Designs NZ.

It’s at the top of the Heritage Hotel building in what was once the grand tearooms for the Farmers department store.

The space has also hosted glittering balls and parties and served in the past as the All Blacks’ headquarters and a home for America’s Cup teams.

Designed in the 1930s, its Grand Designs renovation mixed grand cinema-style ceilings with modern industrial chic.

It gives the chance to soak in the bathtub while taking in views of Auckland city and the harbour through floor-to-ceiling steel glass windows or feel like you are competing in MasterChef by cooking dinner on the podium-like kitchen.

Te Puna, Western Bay of Plenty - $2.25m

The kitchen in Chelsea Winter's Bay of Plenty home near Tauranga, where the magic happens. Photo / Supplied

Speaking of MasterChef, if cooking is your passion then perhaps Chelsea Winter’s Bay of Plenty dream home is more your thing.

The 2012 MasterChef New Zealand winner’s home includes a designer kitchen and solid oak bench that Winters describes as an “utter dream” to cook in and which she uses as a backdrop for Instagram snaps.

The home is also just 15 minutes from Mt Maunganui and set on a 11,200sq m section.

Kings and lords (of the Rings)

Price by negotiation - South Wairarapa

This grand South Wairarapa estate was the backdrop to two significant moments in the Lord of the Rings movies and is now on sale. Photo / Supplied

If you are looking for a precious home to call your own, how about the property where Gollum first found the One Ring in Lord of the Rings.

This grand South Wairarapa estate was the backdrop to two significant moments in the Lord of the Rings movies.

The lake on the 11.6ha property became the Silverlode River where Galadriel, played by Cate Blanchett, farewells Frodo and his companions, and was used again for the fateful scene where Smeagol, played by Andy Serkis, first sets eyes on his “precious” ring and turns into the creature Gollum.

Famous cast members including Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood, who played Legolas and Frodo, also stayed at the 900sq m mansion during filming more than 20 years ago.

Tender sale - King Charles III’s Auckland heritage mansion

This heritage Hobsonville villa was owned by the Defence Force for almost 70 years. Photo / Supplied

For a real taste of royalty, how about putting in an offer for this grand, heritage home owned by the British Crown.

Sure enough, if you look at the ownership papers for the 732sq m two-storey brick villa on 1.9ha on in Hobsonville, it shows Her Majesty the Queen to be the owner.

In reality, the house is not really owned by King Charles III. Instead, this patch of Crown real estate is owned by the New Zealand Defence Force, which has used the house - known as Clark House - for Air Force operations from 1950 until they moved out in 2016.

So okay, it might not be owned by royalty, but the house is still grand and waiting for a beautiful makeover.

Rugby royalty

$5m - Sir John Kirwan’s Auckland home

Former All Black Sir John Kirwan’s multi-million-dollar home in Auckland’s Mission Bay is up for just over $5m. Photo / Supplied

Sports fans might instead prefer to spend their pennies buying a home of rugby royalty rather than properties connected with film or British royalty.

In which case, former All Black Sir John Kirwan’s multi-million-dollar home in Auckland’s Mission Bay could fit the bill.

Kirwan’s architecturally designed home offers beautiful views of the Waitematā Harbour and Rangitoto Island and has a unique aesthetic with boxy glass shapes.

$1.7m - winning apartment from 2019′s The Block NZ

The winning apartment from 2019's The Block NZ season is on sale again and billed as having as having box seat views of Eden Park. Photo / Supplied

Okay, this might not be royal in any shape or form, but the winning apartment from The Block NZ’s 2019 season is back on sale and billed as having box seat views of Eden Park for rugby lovers.

The Kingsland apartment was sold under the hammer for $1.34 million in the show’s live finale in 2019 after being designed by contestants Lisa Ridout and Chris “Ribz” Gordon.