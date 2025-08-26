Judge Ajit Swaran Singh questioned if the offending was “racially-motivated” as there were multiple Asian victims and one victim appeared to have been assaulted for speaking in Korean.

The assaults were likely to have an ongoing and significant impact on the victims’ quality of life, Singh said.

The assaults in Takapuna

On February 20, 2025, Wok ’n Noodle owner Chang Woo Lee was attacked outside his Takapuna restaurant.

At the time, Lee told the Herald he was sitting outside the restaurant and speaking to his friend in Korean while wearing wireless earbuds.

Thornton approached him, yelling, “Shut the f**k up and stop talking like that” and Lee ignored him.

A few minutes later, Thornton crossed the road swearing at him, then attempted to punch Lee.

He missed the victim and hit his coffee cup, spraying hot liquid across Lee’s face and chest, which left him with minor burns.

CCTV footage captured the violent incident outside Lee’s restaurant, with Thornton wearing the same red, white and blue jacket in a separate video captured two days earlier at another Takapuna restaurant.

On February 18, Thornton was denied service at El Humero in Takapuna for being too intoxicated.

He became angry and picked up a glass bottle, throwing it at chef and owner Milton Alejandro Garcia Huertas’ face, who blocked it with his hand.

Thornton then left the restaurant.

Assault at Fruit World in Rosedale

In the same month, on February 13, Thornton also attacked two men in Fruit World on Albany Highway, Rosedale.

The first victim approached Thornton over concerns he would not pay for the items in his grocery bag.

Thornton became aggressive, saying the fruit in the store was “rotten” and ripping the glasses off the man’s face.

A second victim tried to calm the situation but was punched in the jaw by Thornton and knocked unconscious.

The second victim was left with a broken tooth.

Motivation for attacks not clear

In an affidavit written by the defendant’s father, he said the offending was largely related to his son’s alcohol addiction and was not racially motivated.

The police prosecutor submitted that the attacks appeared to be racially motivated.

Judge Singh said there needed to be a clear deterrence for Thornton and for him to be held accountable for the harm he had caused.

He also acknowledged that the defendant had carried out 15 two-hour Alcoholic Anonymous sessions while in custody.

The final sentence handed to Thornton was one year home detention and 13 months disqualification from driving.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.