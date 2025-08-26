Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Takapuna restaurant attacks: Joshua Thornton sentenced to home detention for violent assaults

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chang Woo Lee received burn injuries after a man threatened him before splashing coffee across his face and chest. Video / Chang Woo Lee

A man has been sentenced to home detention after attacking two Takapuna restaurant owners and knocking out a man in Fruit World, Rosedale.

Joshua Thornton, 38, carried out two attacks in February this year at two popular restaurants - Wok ’n Noodle and Columbian restaurant El Humero in Takapuna.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save