Chef and owner Milton Alejandro Garcia Huertas stepped in to ask what was going on, she said.

The man then walked to the bar and threw a glass at the chef’s face.

“Fortunately, the chef stopped it with his hands,” Silva said.

The man became aggressive with staff at El Humero before throwing a glass at the restaurant owner when he intervened.

Security footage shows Huetras shouting and gesturing at the man to leave, while staff and customers walk up to confront the attacker before he disappears from view.

“It was a tense situation since no one should disrupt the peace of a restaurant, where people go to have an experience, not face insecurity,” Silva said.

The man in the video has a solid build and can be seen sporting a blue, red and white jacket, black shorts, and black sports shoes with white socks.

Two days later, a man wearing the same outfit was captured on CCTV confronting Chang Woo Lee as he sat outside his restaurant.

Lee told the Herald he was on the phone to his friend speaking in Korean when he noticed another man across the road shouting obscenities towards him.

Chang Woo Lee received burn injuries outside Wok ’n Noodle Takapuna after a man attacked him outside his own restaurant. Photo / Chang Woo Lee

The man then crossed the road and began yelling at Lee directly before attempting to punch him, which Lee dodged.

He struck Lee’s coffee cup, spraying the hot liquid across Lee’s face and chest and leaving him with minor burn injuries.

When Lee declined his offer to fight at The Strand nearby, the man walked off.

Waitematā East Response Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett told the Herald police are aware of three reports of assaults and a 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to two of them.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow morning charged with assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, common assault and obstructing police.

“Inquiries remain ongoing in relation to the third incident and police cannot rule out further charges,” Bartlett said.

“Cowardly acts of violence are completely unacceptable in our community and we will continue to act with urgency in response to these types of incidents.”

Police said they have opposed bail.

Devonport-Takapuna Local Board chairperson Terence Harpur said the board was “incredibly disappointed and frustrated” at the violence and was working with police.

Harpur told the Herald they were using CCTV footage around public spaces to aid investigations, while the Takapuna Beach Business Association had sent clips to police.

He said there were now more police officers in Takapuna and claimed it was still a “very safe centre” despite the attacks.

