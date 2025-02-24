A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two Takapuna restaurant owners.
The attacker allegedly threw a glass at a chef’s face in El Humero last Tuesday.
Chang Woo Lee was burned by hot liquid during an attack outside his restaurant.
A man has been arrested after a second Takapuna restaurant owner was allegedly attacked after a man was refused a table.
There have been three reports of assaults in the last week in the popular beachside suburb, with the man allegedly throwing drinking vessels at unsuspecting workers.
The first incident saw Wok ‘n Noodle Takapuna owner Chang Woo Lee burned by hot liquid in an attack outside his restaurant on The Strand.
In a separate incident, El Humero co-founder Tatiana Silva told the Herald a man entered her restaurant on Hurstmere Rd around 5.15pm last Tuesday. He became aggressive when the manager told him there were no tables available, only bar chairs, she said.