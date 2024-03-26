Takanini fried chicken shop hit by robbers armed with knife

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at Chicking on Great South Road in Takanini. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a fried chicken shop in Takanini in South Auckland overnight.

Officers were called around 9.40pm to Chicking, just south of Conifer Grove on Great South Rd, following reports of two armed individuals entering the shop.

Workers appeared visibly shaken following the aggravated robbery, which the Herald understands involved a knife. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Detectives could be seen taking statements from staff who were visibly shaken, a Herald photographer at the scene said.

A police scene guard was in place outside the store. The Herald understands one of the robbers was armed with a knife, and cash was taken from the till.

A statement has been requested from police.



