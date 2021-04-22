Taji rocket attack: New Zealand Army soldiers honoured for bravery

A New Zealand Defence Force trainer instructing Iraqi soldiers in weapons firing positions in Taji, Iraq. Photo / File

Three New Zealand Army officers faced with widespread carnage after almost 30 rockets exploded at an Iraqi military camp have been recognised for their bravery to save lives of injured coalition soldiers.

Corporal Charles Munns has been awarded the Defence Meritorious Service Medal, and Corporal Jessica Healey-Render and Private Maddison Van Sitter have both received a Chief of Defence Force Commendation for their fast response in the deadly rocket attack on the Taji Military Camp last March.

The camp came under indirect fire around 7.30pm on March 11 with nearly 30 rockets raining down on over a square kilometre, resulting in mass casualties, large fires and unexploded devices littering the ground.

Two Americans and a British medic died in the attack, and 17 were injured. All New Zealanders stationed at the campsite north of Baghdad escaped injury.

Munns, a section commander within the Quick Reaction Force of the Task Group in Iraq and part of the team responsible for maintaining the security of the camp, said he raced to a bunker making sure his section was safe, before venturing out into the camp.

In these next moments the extent of the attack and its bloody aftermath saw the team come across casualties almost immediately.

"We found three wounded soldiers, two in a rather bad way and the third had taken a lot of shrapnel and was in a lot of shock. We treated all three and had to begin CPR on one but eventually it was no use as his injuries were too much."

Corporal Charles Munns was awarded the Defence Meritorious Service Medal. Photo / Supplied

He and his section spent the rest of the night clearing areas where power lines were sparking, buildings were burning and vehicles were leaking petrol. They also carefully marked out where unexploded rockets lay on the ground.

"At first you don't think it's real because you do so much training but within seconds you realise what is happening," said Munns, who wanted to "do my very best" for the injured soldiers.

Auckland medic Healey-Render was one of the first responders to reach many critically injured casualties, and described the terror and carnage.

"We heard the rockets just after we had finished a step class in the gym. I found my evacuation team and we drove down the road where we soon found our first casualty. This is when I realised the true nature of the situation. There were multiple traumatic injuries including shrapnel wounds. I'll admit it was scary – you never think there will be a day when you are literally running for your life."

Corporal Jessica Healey-Render received a Chief of Defence Force Commendation. Photo / Supplied

The citation for her commendation said there was no doubt her actions saved the lives of critically-injured casualties.

"Her medical skills and decision-making demonstrated an exceptional level of professionalism during a complex and challenging situation," the citation read.

When the rocket fire stopped Van Sitter raced to one of the main incident sites where he noticed an extremely distressed coalition soldier performing CPR to a critically-injured colleague. Van Sitter quickly took over and spent the next six minutes fighting to save the soldier's life.

"When medical staff confirmed that the individual had died, he re-focused his efforts on ensuring that the deceased service person was afforded privacy and as much dignity in death as the situation would allow, covering the body and ensuring that onlookers were kept away," his citation read.

"In his actions after the rocket attack Private Van Sitter showed maturity and composure beyond his years, and demonstrated an exceptional level of professional skill as he carried out his duties in a traumatic situation."

Private Maddison Van Sitter received a Chief of Defence Force Commendation. Photo / Supplied

Van Sitter said the experience was "quite intense".

"It was far from what I'd ever expect to deal with but I'm just glad that we all were able to do what was needed under the circumstances," he said.