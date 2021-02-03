Taita hit and run: Man charged after mum-of-two Anna Chesterfield seriously hurt

Anna Chesterfield needed surgery for her serious injuries after being hit by a car in the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested and charged over a serious hit and run in Wellington that caused a local woman to be hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man today, they confirmed in a statement.

He is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on February 11 on charges of careless driving causing injury and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

Police thanked the members of the public who came forward and provided information on the investigation.

The vehicle involved in the incident was found earlier this week, partially concealed at a Lower Hutt property so the smashed windscreen could not be seen.

The car had been involved in a hit and run in Taita on Saturday, which left 37-year-old mother-of-two Anna Chesterfield requiring surgery.

She was on a pedestrian crossing on High St shortly after midday when she was hit by a car whose driver did not stop.

Chesterfield's cousin Nicky Wilton said the family were angry and disturbed after the incident.

"I come from a family where honesty pays, and we always try to do the right thing," she said.

"I would think that people would have the same care that we would, that if something like that happened you would want to stop and make sure that the person was okay."

Local shop owner Kostas Kadrasos said he saw the car moving, then saw Chesterfield lying on the ground.

He said the car turned around slowly before leaving the scene.

Members of the public rushed to help Chesterfield and put a blanket around her as she sat shaking for about half an hour.

The family have created a Givealittle page to support her recovery, which has raised more than $10,000.

Yesterday Wilton implored the driver of the car to come forward.

"We were pleased that the car has been found, just a bit unfortunate that the driver hasn't been found yet, so hopefully that happens soon," she said.

"It will be weighing on their conscience, so I just implore that individual to hand themselves into police just so that this matter can be resolved and we can get closure for the family."

Wilton said Chesterfield was "on the mend" and awaiting surgery on her leg, but the extent of recovery ahead of her was still unknown.