Five people were on a boat in the Coromandel when it flipped earlier in the year. Photo/ Supplied

The man who died when a boat he was on with four others flipped at Tairua Bar in the Coromandel earlier this year was Ronald George Starnes.

Two children, a woman and a man were flown to hospital following the January 5 incident. Police later confirmed that a man in his 60s had died.

Another person on board the boat at the time was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An interim order preventing the publication of the victim's name was lifted this afternoon by the coroner.

A witness said three rescue helicopters had landed in the area, a popular holiday spot, and the Coastguard was also involved.

Along with the rescue helicopters, two ambulances, two managers and a rapid response unit were sent to the Vista Paku area to help.

In the weeks following the incident, in a statement from police, the family thanked Surf Life Savers, emergency service staff and members of the public who helped that day and said they had been inundated with support.

"We are grieving the loss of a husband, father and grandfather who loved the sea and spending time with his family.

"We are focusing all our energies on supporting our two very young family members in hospital, and each other."

The tragic incident happened two days after a boatload of people had a lucky escape when rough seas flipped their vessel on Tairua bar.

"It is a treacherous bar, especially at low tide," said Andrew Gibson, president of the Tairua-Pauanui Coastguard unit, at the time.