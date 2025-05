Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1, Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

26 May, 2025 02:02 AM Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1, Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

A three-vehicle crash has blocked State Highway 1 at Taihape and motorists are being detoured.

Police said they were called to the crash near Rauma Rd about 1.10pm.

Police have received reports of injuries, a spokeswoman said.

Hato Hone St John has been approached for comment.