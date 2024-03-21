The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

By Nick James of RNZ

The transport watchdog is adding rail worker safety to its list of systemic issues it has with the sector after a near-death incident on a Wellington train line.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) reviews its watchlist annually which contains the most pressing safety concerns in transport.

Currently, the list includes concerns regarding several issues such as accidents on Robinson Helicopters and the rules around recreational boating.

The commission’s move comes after two track workers had to run for their lives when a train nearly hit them on Wellington’s Johnsonville line in May last year.

The commission has been concerned about the rules for working on the track lines or the lack of adherence of them for several years - which has seen them launch investigations into 11 previous events - one of which involved a fatality.

TAIC said in the Johnsonville incident, miscommunication, assumptions, not listening and incorrect procedures led to the train being authorised to drive through a worksite.

The watchdog also said short staffing led to issues with people’s technical skills and knowledge, and inadequate use of non-technical skills led to incorrect protection procedures.

The report noted that one of the workers had THC in their system, but the level of the substance’s impairment could not be determined as that worker left KiwiRail immediately.

KiwiRail has completed an internal investigation into the matter and has updated its safety rules by making changes, such as requiring radios to be used for communication with train control and developing an incident management standard.

CCTV showing track workers coming into view as train exits tunnel 5. Photo / Supplied

The commission also updated its concerns about level crossings after a train collided with a truck and trailer in Whangārei in December 2022.

Both vehicles were damaged but all crew members survived.

TAIC found the truck driver was fatigued, distracted by a cellphone call, and presumed no train would be approaching.

The train was going at almost triple the required speed.

The watchdog said these causes would have been less likely if KiwiRail had previously assessed, dealt with and made it easier for the road controlling authority to work on the crossing.

It is calling for KiwiRail to make sure road control authorities can do work at level crossing.

More broadly it wants local road authorities, the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail to work on new level crossings that better accommodate large trucks and improve sight lines.