Taco Bell will open new store on Wellington's Cuba St

Focus Live Earlier: Taco Bell Launches first NZ store in New Lynn Mall. Company plans 25 restaurants nationwide in next 4-5 years.

Wellington will be the next New Zealand city to get its own Taco Bell, the Herald can confirm.

A spokesperson for Restaurant Brands, which manages Pizza Hut, KFC, Carls Jnr and Taco Bell confirmed on Wednesday morning a new Taco Bell is coming to Cuba St.

"We can confirm that there's a new Taco Bell store coming to Cuba Street in Wellington. It's too early to say when we will be open and we'll keep you posted when we can provide more information," they said.

It follows rumours flying in the city after a person posted a picture of packaging inside a recently-closed shopfront on the corner of Manners St and Cuba St.

The label of the package was addressed to "Taco Bell Cuba St".

It will be the fourth Taco Bell in New Zealand with the other stores being located in Auckland, Christchurch and Waikato.

Arif Khan, NZ chief executive of Restaurant Brands, told the Herald last year that while Covid-19 briefly disrupted the rollout, the new restaurants will offer more employment opportunities.

"Understandably, Covid-19 has meant that our Taco Bell New Zealand rollout was temporarily slowed but we are pleased to be back opening restaurants, serving delicious tacos and burritos to our fans. As well as this, we'll be providing employment benefits to the local area by actively recruiting 30 new staff members for each of the new restaurants."