Synthetic cannabis and $17,000 cash found at Mahia address

"Those involved in this profit from the destruction and social harm that drugs cause," a police spokesperson said.

Drugs and $17,000 in cash have been seized, and one person has been arrested, after a search warrant in Mahia.

Police found the cash, along with 140 grams of synthetic cannabis and 240 grams of cannabis, during the search on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Gisborne District Court, on charges relating to possession of supply of synthetics and possession for supply of cannabis.

A police spokesperson said they were committed to helping protect the Wairoa community from drug harm.

"Individuals involved in this offending profit from the destruction and social harm that drugs cause, with no regard for those they have affected."