Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Swimmer goes missing in Kaikōura's South Bay

Quick Read

A swimmer has gone missing of the coast of Kaikōura. Photo / Jane King

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A search is under way for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kaikōura.

Emergency services were called to reports of a missing person in the water in South Bay at about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

"A search began yesterday, however the person was not located. Searching, including a shoreline search, has resumed this morning," a police spokeswoman said.

Read More

  • Missing person update: Body found in Katikati believed to be Shaun Donovan - NZ Herald
  • Police and family 'very concerned' about missing Torbay man - NZ Herald
  • Missing Papatoetoe man: Police appeal to find Naveen Kishore - NZ Herald
  • Missing person now a homicide inquiry - NZ Herald
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The Coastguard is also assisting with the search.