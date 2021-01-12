Swimmer goes missing in Kaikōura's South Bay

A search is under way for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kaikōura.
Emergency services were called to reports of a missing person in the water in South Bay at about 7.45pm on Tuesday.
"A search began yesterday, however the person was not located. Searching, including a shoreline search, has resumed this morning," a police spokeswoman said.
The Coastguard is also assisting with the search.