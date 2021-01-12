'Suspicious' man leads police helicopter to West Auckland meth lab

A police helicopter was led to a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in the West Auckland suburb of New Windsor by the suspicious early morning activities of an armed man.

The Eagle helicopter and a dog unit were investigating an unrelated matter before 5am on Monday, when the eyes in the sky spotted a man acting suspiciously behind properties.

Video released by police shows the man sneaking around behind homes in the inner West Auckland suburb.

Eagle helicopter tracked the man as he walked behind properties. Photo / NZ Police

He attempted to avoid police but was tracked down and arrested.

In a statement, police said the man was taken into custody and a bag allegedly containing a firearm and a large quantity of methamphetamine was located nearby.

In the process, police also located a suspected clandestine meth lab operating at a nearby address.

The arrest. Photo / NZ Police

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a range of offences, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession for supply of methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine.

He is now before the court.