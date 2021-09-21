Suspicious fire rips through house in Twyford, Hastings

Three fire crews attended a "well alight" house fire in Twyford, Hastings overnight. Photo / NZME

A suspicious fire ripped through a house near Hastings overnight.

No one was injured during the "fully involved" house fire at a residential address in Twyford, shortly after 7pm.

Two crews from Hastings Fire Station and one from Napier responded and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the house was "well alight on arrival" but had been contained by about 7.40pm.

It was deemed suspicious, though a scene guard was not in place overnight.

A spokesperson for police said enquiries were ongoing.