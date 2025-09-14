Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Suspicious fire at New Lynn barbershop overnight

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Fire and Emergency are investigating an overnight arson attack at Cutting Crew Barber & Shaving Lounge on Great North Rd, New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Fire and Emergency are investigating an overnight arson attack at Cutting Crew Barber & Shaving Lounge on Great North Rd, New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at a New Lynn barbershop overnight.

Fire crews responded to the “well-involved building fire” at the Cutting Edge Barber Shop on Great North Rd at 3.16am.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the building.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The fire is being treated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save