Fire and Emergency are investigating an overnight arson attack at Cutting Crew Barber & Shaving Lounge on Great North Rd, New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Suspicious fire at New Lynn barbershop overnight

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at a New Lynn barbershop overnight.

Fire crews responded to the “well-involved building fire” at the Cutting Edge Barber Shop on Great North Rd at 3.16am.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the building.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The fire is being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator remains at the scene this morning.