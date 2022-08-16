PM Jacinda Ardern says embattled Labour Party MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has been suspended after a special caucus meeting. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma is on his last warning after being suspended from caucus in an unanimous decision after he repeatedly breached the party's trust.

Sharma, who would continue as MP for Hamilton West, was a no-show for yesterday's caucus meeting that was arranged to discuss his claims of bullying within Labour and Parliament which he regularly aired publicly, contrary to party rules.

No longer able to participate in caucus activities, Sharma faces the threat of expulsion should he break the rules again - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirming he would not receive another chance.

An olive branch has been extended in the form of a review in December when it would be decided whether Sharma was welcomed back into the caucus having learned his lesson, expelled for further breaches or remained suspended.

Sharma could not be contacted before deadline but prior to yesterday's Zoom caucus meeting, he indicated to the Herald he might stand as an independent MP if he was expelled by the caucus.

Ardern fronted a press conference yesterday, which had been delayed after efforts were made to contact Sharma about the result of the meeting, as he had not attended.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern showed little sympathy to Sharma, instead supporting those MPs who were "very hurt and upset" at his actions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern claimed party whips offered Sharma various times when the meeting could be held to fit into his busy schedule, as he described to the Herald yesterday.

Sharma reportedly indicated "closer to 3pm" was suitable, but when he was contacted to confirm the meeting's start time of 2.30pm, Sharma did not respond.

One potential reason for Sharma's absence could be his suspicion a decision had been pre-determined during a secret meeting of the caucus without Sharma held on Monday night - something Sharma was mistakenly made aware of.

Ardern defended Sharma's exclusion, while acknowledging Sharma becoming aware of the late-night meeting was "somewhat embarrassing".

"The reason we were having to have [Monday's] meeting in the first place was because confidential conversations amongst MPs were being shared publicly, that's a clear breach of the rules."

Monday's meeting, which was not described as a "formal" caucus meeting given not all members were present, was a forum for MPs to express their concerns about Sharma's actions, Ardern said.

Dr Gaurrav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern pictured together in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Despite being suspended, Sharma could attend Parliament and take part in select committee. Any voting rights, apart from a conscience vote, would be exercised on his behalf.

Ardern said a mediation process had been initiated between Sharma and other aggrieved parties, through which he could go through his concerns.

Ardern stood by her view that Sharma's claims of bullying - particularly relating to former senior whip and MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty - were not substantiated and did not require investigation.

She added there had been some form of resolution to Sharma's "employment matters" that had sparked the saga, but gave few details on the nature of the resolution.

McAnulty has not responded to repeated requests for comment but in an interview with 1News yesterday, he echoed Ardern's earlier statements.

The Labour leader showed little sympathy for Sharma, instead supporting MPs who were reportedly "very hurt and upset" about Sharma's "repeated breaches of trust".

A review of Sharma's suspension would occur in December, during which the potential of him rejoining caucus would be discussed.

However, caucus retained the ability to revisit the decision at any time if any further rules were breached, Ardern said.

Labour's caucus has almost kicked Gaurav Sharma (back row, centre) to the kerb in his suspension but reserves the ability to bring him back into the fold. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It wasn't confirmed whether Sharma had been made aware of his suspension. Ardern said he had not responded to any attempts at contact this afternoon, including calls and texts from the Prime Minister herself.

Sharma could not be contacted by the Herald regarding his response to the decision but in an exclusive interview with the Herald prior to the meeting, Sharma said all he wanted was a "fair trial".

Asked whether he would entertain staying on as an independent MP if he was expelled, Sharma said "I guess so", but clarified that he hadn't thought deeply about it.

He said he hadn't considered whether he would approach another party if he left or was expelled from Labour.

He also claimed several MPs, including those from Labour, had sent him messages of support saying they were grateful for him speaking out.

However, that wasn't reflected in how they voted, given the decision to suspend Sharma was unanimous.

Sharma found an ally in Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi who jumped to his "mate's" defence, calling him "brave and courageous" in a social media video.

"[Sharma] is an awesome [guy], huge integrity and I really just want to acknowledge he's being brave and courageous at this particular time because it's not easy to talk about issues like bullying," Waititi said yesterday.

Waititi claimed he and party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer had experienced bullying "from day one", saying it could have been intentional or unintentional.

He claimed this was because some members of Parliament didn't understand a "Māori approach to politics".

He finished the video by encouraging all whānau to speak up if they were being bullied.

"There's always ears out there to listen to you," Waititi said, offering his own in the same breath.