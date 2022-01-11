Police were called to the Albany address early this morning. Photo / Supplied

A person has died following a suspected stabbing in Auckland overnight, in what police are classifying as a homicide.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police were called to Vinewood Drive at around 1.30am where a man was located with critical injuries.

A St Johns spokesperson said they were notified at 1.31 and sent three resources.

Proctor said the man die from his injuries while being transported to hospital.

A man was also taken into custody at the scene.

"No charges have been laid at this stage, however the man is currently assisting Police with our enquiries," Proctor said.

"Our enquiries are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred."

"However, we can say that an altercation has occurred between the two parties, who are known to each other."

Proctor said a scene examination is currently underway on Vinewood Drive, and police were working through formally identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

"An area canvass will be conducted as part of the investigation, however if anyone has any information that may assist our enquiries we ask that they contact Police."

A witness at the scene last night described police descending into the street, where a tent had been placed over the crime scene.

He said there were around six detectives at the scene at 3am.