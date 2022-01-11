The man died from his injuries while being transported to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man is dead after a suspected stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Albany overnight, after an earlier fight between two groups.

Police were called to Vinewood Dr around 1.30am where a man was located with critical injuries.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the man died from his injuries while being transported to hospital.

A man was also taken into custody at the scene.

"No charges have been laid at this stage, however the man is currently assisting police with our inquiries," Proctor said.

"Our inquiries are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred.

"However, we can say that an altercation has occurred between the two parties, who are known to each other."

Proctor said a scene examination is currently under way at Vinewood Dr, and police were working through formally identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

"An area canvass will be conducted as part of the investigation, however if anyone has any information that may assist our inquiries we ask that they contact police."

A witness at the scene last night described police descending on the street, where a tent had been placed over the crime scene.

He said there were around six detectives at the scene at about 3am.