Police were called to the Albany address early this morning. Photo / Supplied

A person has died following a suspected stabbing in Auckland overnight, in what police are classifying as a homicide.

Police were called to a Vinewood Dr address in Albany at 1.30am.

A witness at the scene described police descending into the street, where a tent had been placed over the crime scene.