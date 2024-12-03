The reforms are a huge win for Wayne Brown, who campaigned on taking back control of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and put forward an option in next year’s budget that closely resembles today’s announcement.

Auckland Transport will be left running the trains, buses and ferries. Photo / Michael Craig

“This is the fundamental reset I have long advocated for. We can now begin transitioning AT to a CCO focused on delivering better transport for Aucklanders,” the mayor said at a media conference in central Auckland.

“Aucklanders have become increasingly frustrated with how transport decisions are made and how little their views are taken into account.

“Even Auckland Transport’s recent Annual Report highlighted that only 29% of Aucklanders feel the organisation listens and responds to their needs.”

The reform package includes:

Moving transport policy/strategy and planning from AT to Auckland Council.

Designating Auckland Council as the road control authority with decision-making shared between the governing body and local boards.

Local Boards will have the power – not AT – to approve parking policies, speed limits, cycleways and pedestrian crossings in their communities.

Establishing an Auckland Regional Transport Committee to develop a 30-year transport plan.

Auckland Council approving the Regional Land Transport Plan and Regional Public Transport Plan.

AT remaining a CCO focused solely on delivering transport projects and services.

Simeon Brown said the changes mean that if Aucklanders feel the transport system isn’t working for them, or disagree with decisions made by their elected members, they can vote them out at the ballot box.

He said the Government will repeal Part 4 of the Local Government (Auckland Council) Act, which gives AT statutory independence from the council and limits its control to appointing the board.

The law changes are expected to take until the end of next year. Afterwards, the council will have six months to determine the functions of the scaled-back CCO.

The Auckland Regional Transport Committee will comprise three ministerial appointees, three council appointees, and an independent chair appointed jointly by the minister and the mayor.

There will be one non-voting member each from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail and AT, appointed by their respective boards.

The reforms were approved by Cabinet yesterday and AT was informed this morning.

Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In a statement, AT chief executive Dean Kimpton acknowledged the announcement, which he said sets a clear direction for transport governance and decision-making in Auckland.

“We appreciate there is a legislative process to follow over the next 12 months, and we look forward to working with the Government and Auckland Council throughout this process,” he said.

The reforms will have a big impact on many of the 1700 staff at AT.

