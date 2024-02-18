Voyager 2023 media awards
Surfer in critical condition after collision with another surfer off Mangawhai Heads, Northland

Two surfers collided with each other off Mangawhai Heads in Northland, this morning. Photo / John Stone

A surfer is in a critical condition after colliding with another surfer off Mangawhai Heads in Northland, this morning.

A Surf Life Saving spokeswoman said the incident occurred just before 10am, with surf lifeguards not yet on patrol, but Junior Surf was under way.

“Surfers were spotted assisting a person who had collided with another surfer on the Mangawhai bar,” she said.

“A surf lifeguard paddled out on a kneeboard, and when they saw it was a suspected spinal injury, flagged down a fishing boat. They then returned to the beach on the boat to retrieve an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and a spinal board.

“The IRB, equipped with the spinal board, was taken out to the surfer, and the injured person was loaded in and then [driven] to the Mangawhai boat ramp, where they were met by an ambulance.”

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident about 10am, and sent one rapid response unit, one manager, and a helicopter to the scene.

“We transported one person to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.”

