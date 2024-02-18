Two surfers collided with each other off Mangawhai Heads in Northland, this morning. Photo / John Stone

A surfer is in a critical condition after colliding with another surfer off Mangawhai Heads in Northland, this morning.

A Surf Life Saving spokeswoman said the incident occurred just before 10am, with surf lifeguards not yet on patrol, but Junior Surf was under way.

“Surfers were spotted assisting a person who had collided with another surfer on the Mangawhai bar,” she said.

“A surf lifeguard paddled out on a kneeboard, and when they saw it was a suspected spinal injury, flagged down a fishing boat. They then returned to the beach on the boat to retrieve an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and a spinal board.

“The IRB, equipped with the spinal board, was taken out to the surfer, and the injured person was loaded in and then [driven] to the Mangawhai boat ramp, where they were met by an ambulance.”

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident about 10am, and sent one rapid response unit, one manager, and a helicopter to the scene.

“We transported one person to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.”