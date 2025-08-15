Advertisement
Supreme Court declines family’s bid for man’s release after 20 years in secure care

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Supreme Court said in a decision made public today it was a tragic case, but releasing J into the community could only lead to further tragedy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A family has gone all the way to the Supreme Court to try and secure an autistic man’s freedom after he’s been in care for nearly 20 years for minor offending.

However, while the appeal has been partly successful in showing the Court of Appeal was wrong on one point,

