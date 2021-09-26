Suppression for victim and accused of Hamilton homicide

A 57-year-old man reappeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged in relation to the woman's death.

The 57-year-old faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an alleged serious assault at a flat in Wellington St, Hamilton East, on Wednesday.

There, they found a 55-year-old woman in a critical condition.

Despite being taken to Waikato Hospital, she died of her injuries.

A post mortem on the woman was carried out over the weekend and police are considering further charges.

The man was remanded to reappear in the Hamilton District Court today where his lawyer Richard Barnsdale successfully asked for interim name suppression.

The file was also being given to the crown prosecutor's office as more serious charges were soon likely to be laid.

The victim's family - through the police prosecutor - also requested she also get name suppression, which were both approved by Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle.

The accused was remanded in custody without plea to reappear on Friday.