New Zealand

Support mounts for Māori teen at centre of Farmers Tauriko 'racial profiling'

5 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

The family of a Rotorua teen who says she was told she looked "undesirable" by a Farmers staff member in Tauranga has been inundated with support.

Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti, 15, and her Tauranga cousin, Shae Brown,

