Supercharge KiwiSaver and create a more equitable and secure financial future - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

KiwiSaver funds have returned between 4-10% on average over 10 years. What investment opportunities are funds eyeing next, and should we expect fees to fall or rise as a result?
Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • KiwiSaver funds under management reached $111.8 billion in March last year.
  • There are approximately 3.3 million KiwiSaver members across 38 schemes, with over 300 different funds available.
  • As of December 2023, the average KiwiSaver member had $28,800 in their account.

We’re all getting older, as the mirror likes to remind me, both as individuals and as a country.

With more of us reaching retirement age every year, it’s crucial we have financial security for our older folk.

It’s time to boost KiwiSaver and

Save

