2023 Supercars Champion Brodie Kostecki. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Supercars’ inaugural Taupō Super400 is near with less than two weeks to go.

In a surprise announcement, defending Supercars Champion Brodie Kostecki said he would make his racing return in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old, who claimed his first Supercars title in Adelaide in November, had not raced at all this year and had been absent from the opening two rounds of the Repco Supercars Championship.

In a statement released by his team Erebus Motorsport, Kostecki said he was excited to be back behind the wheel again.

“I needed some time away to prioritise my health.

“I’m grateful for the support, privacy and time... the team have given me.”

Kostecki had not previously commented on his reasons for missing the opening two rounds of 2024.

In the statement, Erebus Motorsport said Kostecki would undertake a test day at Winton Motor Raceway in Australia this week ahead of next week’s ITM Taupō Super400.

Kostecki, based in the Gold Coast, would race alongside Jack Le Brocq. In Kostecki’s absence, Todd Hazelwood had stepped in.

Hazelwood would co-drive for Erebus at the upcoming Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Kiwi Supercars drivers Ryan Wood, Jaxon Evans, Andre Heimgartner, Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne at Taupo International Motorsport Park. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Going into Supercars’ Taupō round, Red Bull driver Will Brown currently led the Championship, holding a 17-point lead over fellow Red Bull ace Broc Feeney.

The Taupō Super400 would be the first event for Supercars at the Taupō circuit and would run next week from April 19-21.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urged motorsport fans heading to Taupō to plan ahead and be prepared for heavy traffic on the roads.

The town expected a crowd of up to 25,000 people each day.

“We’re expecting to see heavy traffic volumes in and around Taupō over the few days of the Supercars Championship,” said Andy Oakley, system manager for New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi in the Waikato.

“Anyone travelling on State Highways 1 and 5 through the central North Island should allow plenty of time and expect delays as they get near to Taupō.”

Taupo International Motorsport Park.

He advised that all non-essential maintenance road works along those two state highways would be paused during the time of the event, however, some sites had temporary speed limits in place.

Parking for the Supercars Championship would be available from the SH1 Centennial Ave Interchange only, no access would be available from Broadlands Rd.

Traffic Management would be in place to help guide spectator vehicles and manage traffic flows.

A free shuttle service to the event would be available from central Taupō.

More information on event access was available online at supercars.com/events/2024-itm-taupo/getting-around.

Anyone staying in Taupō, especially those travelling from the north on SH1 and SH5, should use the SH1 East Taupō interchanges for easier access to town rather than Wairakei Dr.

For the most up-to-date travel information check out NZTA’s journey planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.