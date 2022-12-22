‘Super turd’ Cadogan celebrates wastewater project

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan. Photo / Supplied

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan turned a few heads this week.

The mayor donned a super turd costume for a council promotion to celebrate the first stage of the Clyde wastewater reticulation project going live.

“If you can’t have a bit of fun during the silly season, when can you?” Cadogan said.

The Clyde Wastewater project dates back to the business case and subsequent long-term plan public engagement of 2018.

The project’s objective was to build a new reticulated wastewater system to replace Clyde’s existing system of septic tanks and disposal fields.

The project is being completed in three stages.

The first stage was the installation of the new reticulated system in the central Clyde area in 2020-22.

The nearly 200 properties in the stage one area have now been connected.

Stage one involved laying a 10.5km pipeline to Alexandra, laying 4870m of the main pipe through Clyde and 5843m of pipe work.

It also included constructing 80 maintenance chambers, and building and commissioning three pump stations to transport the wastewater to Alexandra for treatment.