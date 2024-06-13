The Chiefs have named an unchanged 23 for their clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
With the side getting through their quarter-final against the Reds last weekend unscathed and putting their best performance of the season on the park, coach Clayton McMillan has opted to stick with that formula in the hope of upsetting the top-seeded Hurricanes.
“Our key focus is accuracy and discipline. We improved significantly against the Reds, and that alone enabled us to play the type of game we know we have always been capable of playing,” McMillan said.
“It is also encouraging that we have a fit and fresh squad who are chomping at the bit, and for the first time this year, we are able to name an unchanged matchday 23.”
Many standout performances happened across the park last week to cement this week’s team selection.
In particular, hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who scored two tries in the first half, and first five-eighth Damian McKenzie who continued his strong form, adding another 13 points to his competition-leading point-scorer tally of 157 so far this season.
“The Hurricanes have set the pace in this year’s DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition, have earned the right to get the home advantage through the finals, and will be formidable opposition again in front of a large and expectant home crowd,” McMillan said.
“They are a well-balanced team, riding high on confidence. They will be a tough nut to crack, as we have already experienced twice this year. Playing each other for a third time creates new opportunities. I imagine both teams will draw on previous experiences to understand where the gains can be made.”
The game kicks off at 4.35pm on Saturday at Sky Stadium, Wellington.
Chiefs
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (captain)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Simon Parker
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Daniel Rona
Unavailable for selection:
Kaleb Trask, Malachi Wrampling, Gideon Wrampling and Josh Lord.
Hurricanes
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes welcome back Tyrel Lomax for their semifinal against the Chiefs.
The 32-test All Black will start in the front row alongside hooker Asafo Aumua and loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who replaces Xavier Numia who was injured in last weekend’s win over the Melbourne Rebels. Captain Brad Shields also returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last weekend.
That sees Pasilio Tosi and Devan Flanders move back to the bench, while coach Clark Laidlaw has opted for a 6-2 bench split, which sees Kini Naholo miss out and James Tucker join the reserves.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Justin Sangster
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T J Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. James Tucker
20. Devan Flanders
21. Du’Plessis Kirifi
22. Richard Judd
23. Bailyn Sullivan