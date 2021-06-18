Super Rugby: Footy fans fizzed for final in spite of forecast

Blues fans are set to pack out Eden Park on Saturday night for the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final. Photo / NZME

A dreary weather forecast hasn't dampened footy fans' excitement ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final at Eden Park.

More than 28,500 tickets have been sold for the clash, which will pit the home team the Blues against the Dunedin-based Highlanders.

Rugby officials are hoping ticket sales on the day will see at least 35,000 pack the stands; just 7000 shy of Eden Park's 42,000 capacity.

That's despite a weather forecast which is less than celebratory.

MetService has forecast periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Auckland region during the final.

On the eve of the all-New Zealand final, Eden Park chief executive officer Nick Sautner said it was great to see sporting fans seeking out live sport and supporting their teams.

"We are looking forward to welcoming fans tomorrow to celebrate live sport and cheer on the Blues as they face the Highlanders in this historic Super Rugby final," Sautner said.

A Blues spokesperson said they were pleased with the sales of the event so far and that the numbers were fantastic for a night game in winter.

The Blues are appearing for the first final in 18 years, while The Highlanders are striving for their second title after claiming their maiden Super Rugby championship in 2015.

In the lead up to the final, the Blues have been rallying support with the Turn Everything Blue and Who Loves Blue the Most campaign.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff posted a photo of himself in a Blues rugby jersey on social media rallying support while the Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower have been lit up blue in the nights leading up to the game.

We’re painting Auckland Blue this weekend - been a long & winding road to a Super Rugby Final – 18 yrs in fact. Over 21k tickets sold so expect a big turnout from @BluesRugbyTeam fans at @edenparknz. Sky Tower + Harbour Bridge will go blue for the occasion💙 #WhoLovesBluetheMost pic.twitter.com/197FVRny1Y — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) June 17, 2021

Before the match there will be Little Blues player games on the field with half-time entertainment from Kings.

Eden Park encourages anyone attending the game to bundle up and to arrive early to avoid queuing in the rain.

Travel is included with match tickets and Auckland Transport encourages rugby fans to plan ahead with AT's match specific timetable.