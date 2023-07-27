Thunderstorms and wind on the Hawke's Bay coast will likely be over by Friday night as the weekend ushers in sun. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay’s reward for weathering a possible thunderstorm and some gusty winds tomorrow will be the appearance of much-needed sun over the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said that while Friday morning could bring bad weather along the coast, the rest of the weekend looked fine.

“Things are settling down for the weekend. We’ve got a narrow ridge forming across the country tomorrow that will settle things down and probably clear the skies,” she said.

“This will likely drop the overnight temperatures as well.”

Cold temperatures were already apparent this week across the country, with multiple state highways closed because of snow.

O’Connor said it was likely the weekend wouldn’t be much different, with temperatures possibly reaching below zero overnight in Hastings and Napier.

“Clear skies do mean low overnight temperatures,” she said.

“So make sure you’re all ready for that with, say, firewood or an electric blanket. However you keep yourself warm, you want to make sure you’re prepared.”

Daytime temperatures will likely be in the mid to late teens, with only light winds popping up around Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the region also had not-so-swell weather conditions around the coast.

A strong wind advisery in the marine recreational forecast remains for boaties, with southerly swells reaching three metres.

This looks to drop over the weekend, but people are advised to monitor MetService for the latest updates.